Hastings council leader backs Hands Off Castledown! campaigners

The leader of the borough council has given his backing to campaigners fighting to stop Castledown School becoming an academy.

Cllr Peter Chowney will be putting forward a motion to the full council on Wednesday (February 15).

He said: “We believe by taking schools out of local authority control, and reducing the powers and responsibilities of governing boards, educational performances are not necessarily improved and a less rewarding educational experience for students can be created through a narrower curriculum.

“There are now currently only two schools left in Hastings that have not converted to academies, and at one of these, Castledown Primary, there is now a proposal to convert this school to an academy too.

“This council therefore supports parents in their campaign to oppose the academisation of Castledown without any alternatives being presented, and calls for the current plans to be to be halted immediately so that parents, governors, staff, and other stakeholders can explore all possible options to improve standards and effectiveness of teaching at the school.”

Hastings group, Hands Off Castledown! hands petition to county council.

