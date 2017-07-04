Hastings cottage named among 30 best rental homes in the world

A property in Hastings has been recognised as one of the 30 top rated rental homes in the world based on traveller reviews and opinions.

This week TripAdvisor® announced its first ever Travellers’ Choice® awards for Rentals – and Swallow’s Nest Holiday Cottage at Covehurst Bay won a place in the top 10 mid-range properties category.

Swallow's Nest. Photo courtesy of TripAdvisorAE. SUS-170407-092851001

The cottage features a heated indoor swimming pool, garden, outdoor hot tub and gym. It has one bedroom that sleeps up to four people and costs from just £86 per night.

“Traveller reviews and opinions are at the heart of everything we do at TripAdvisor, and we rely on the traveller community to determine the winners of the Travellers’ Choice® awards for Rentals,” said Dermot Halpin, president of TripAdvisor® Attractions and Rentals.

“These homes — and their owners – are travellers’ top picks and a wonderful representation of the hundreds of thousands of amazing properties we list all over the world.”

For more information on Swallow’s Nest, click here.

To see the other top rated rental homes in the world, according to TripAdvisor® reviews, click here.

