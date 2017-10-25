Hastings charity wins top award for innovative app

A Hastings based charity is celebrating after winning a Charity Times Award for their ground-breaking online web app which enables people across England and Scotland to access their expertise digitally.

Founded in 2000, seAp (Support Empower Advocate Promote) provides advocacy for people across the South of England needing help to access their rights.

The company beat seven other organisations, including the National Trust and Age UK, to win the award for the best use of technology. Liz Fenton, seAp’s Strategic Services Development Manager was presented with the award at a ceremony in London earlier this month.

The c-App was designed with software development company NeoTribe and Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning group. This means that advocacy currently available only to residents of Hastings and Bexhill, can now go national, providing help, often for the most vulnerable, who are facing a medical assessment, and generally enabling their voices to be heard.

Initial funding from Hastings Borough Council enabled the provision of face to face advocacy. Funding for c-App has come from the Legal Education Foundation and Comic Relief.

One applicant using c-App says it gave them confidence to speak up and represent themselves properly. Another said she didn’t know what she would have done without help from SeAp and another described how she wept on being told that she had been awarded a grant.

Shappi Khorsandi, who hosted the awards evening, described the c-App as a ground-breaking digital tool which had already seen brilliant results.

