Hastings Castle unveils bumper new events calendar for 2017

Hastings Castle has announced plans for a busy programme of events and activities for 2017.

The historic attraction will be staging a series of exciting initiatives throughout the year as part of a major events calendar.

Among the new activities will be an open air cinema, medieval weekends, themed historical events, Dragon Day, Teddy Bears’ Picnic, a travelling petting zoo and a Family Festival.

Hastings Castle’s Leanna Lawson said: “We are delighted to be able to announce such a packed programme of new activities and events at the castle this year. It’s the first time we have been able to put on and stage such a wide range of exciting and fun events and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of new visitors of all ages throughout the year.

“We’re still awaiting final confirmation of the details for some of the activities and as soon as we have them we’ll be letting everyone know.

“The castle is an amazing place in a fabulous location and provides the perfect setting for all sorts of activities.”

With its stunning views across the town and out to sea Hastings Castle is forever linked with the most famous date in English history, 1066.

Visitors can walk around the ruins of Hastings Castle and explore the cloistered chapel, the East Gate and the Chapter House. They can also discover the dungeons carved out of the rock beneath the North Gate and find out all about the history of Britain’s first Norman castle.

The castle will be open daily during February half-term then open from 10am daily from April 1 to November.

Immediately after landing in England in 1066 William of Normandy (William the Conqueror) ordered three fortifications to be built, Pevensey Castle in September 1066, Hastings and Dover, a few days after the Battle of Hastings. In 1070 William issued orders for Hastings Castle to be rebuilt in stone, along with the St Mary’s Chapel.

