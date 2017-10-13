Hastings Borough Council licensed to improve rented housing

Hastings Borough Council is to introduce an additional licensing scheme for houses in multiple occupation.

At its meeting on Monday (October 9), the cabinet agreed unanimously to introduce the scheme for all houses in multiple operation in the four central wards of Braybrooke, Castle, Central St Leonards and Gensing from May next year.

The council’s lead member for housing, Cllr Andy Batsford, said: “Hastings has a large number of homes that are privately rented. Whilst some of these are excellent, others are not, and we are determined to improve the living conditions for our residents who live in poor accommodation.

“Much of the poor housing is in the large converted Victorian homes in the centres of Hastings and St Leonards, which is why we are introducing this additional licensing scheme in these areas.

“The scheme will cover heating, washing facilities, kitchen facilities, the amount of living space available, lighting, rubbish storage and disposal, cleaning, security, and fire safety.

“As a result, many more of our residents will live in safer, better homes, and I am proud that our cabinet unanimously voted for the scheme on Monday.”