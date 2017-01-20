Hastings Blue Reef needs volunteers for beach clean

Blue Reef Aquarium is inviting volunteers to join them on a pre-spring beach clean.

Staff from the Rock-a-Nore Road wildlife attraction will be hosting their beach tidy event from 11am on Saturday, March 25 on the stretch of beach beside the aquarium.

The aquarium is planning to run beach cleans regularly throughout 2017 with more sessions planned in May, July and September.

All volunteers will be issued with collecting bin bags and gloves and a reporting form to record their finds.

Blue Reef’s Leanna Lawson said: “Last year we saw a welcome increase in the numbers of people wanting to take part in the beach cleans and we’re hoping that trend will continue into 2017. It’s a great way to get out there, meet people, get some exercise and also do something practical which will directly benefit the environment.

“Hastings Borough Council has once again kindly agreed to provide us with a selection of litter picking tools and now we need some energetic volunteers to help us out. The plan is to meet up at the aquarium at 10.30am on the day so everyone can be registered and issued with cleaning items, datasheets and beach clean booklets.”

Volunteers should contact Blue Reef to confirm their attendance prior to the event.

