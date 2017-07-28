Hastings Bichon Frise believed to be oldest in UK, has died

A Bichon Frise believed to be the oldest in the UK, has died.

In February of this year, the Observer ran a story about Nellie who, at over 17 years old, surpassed the previous record shown in the UK of a 16-year-old Bichon Frise.

However, her owner Sharon Cook had to lay her pet pooch to rest last month.

Sharon said: “After taking her to the vet because she had breathing difficulties, they said her heart was so enlarged that I should let her go. I spent that night with her and the next day, then had to take her back and say my goodbyes.

“She is now laid to rest in her garden, beneath my mum. A friend and my work colleagues each bought me a climbing flower called Nelly, I have placed an arch over where she lays, with one of these on either side to grow.

“I am devastated, but I do have wonderful memories. She was three months from being 18, and passed away with having a big heart.”

Nellie, whose favourite tipple was ‘a small amount of Baileys once in a blue moon’, had been a part of the family since she was just seven weeks old and comfortably lived past the average age of a Bichon Frise, at around 12-13.

Nellie, whose pedigree name was Polar Ice Princess, gave Sharon a few scares over the years, including when she became pregnant and had to have a caesarean while giving birth to five puppies.