Hastings and Rother residents on New Year’s Honours List

Four residents from Hastings and Rother feature on the New Year’s Honours List.

The list of recipients was officially unveiled this evening (Friday, December 30).

Richard Thomas George Winter, from Northiam, has been awarded a CBE for voluntary services to International Development through Save the Children and Merlin.

Anthony John Lane Barnes, of Etchingham, will receive an MBE for voluntary services to the community in Etchingham.

A BEM has been awarded to Peter Kenneth Clarke of St Leonards for services to the community in Croydon through the Crossfire Team, London Fire Brigade.

And Leslie Alexander Quilty from Bexhill, a volunteer with the Maritime Volunteer Service, will also be receiving a BEM for services to the Maritime Community and Seafaring Skills.

For more information, including interviews with the recipients, please see Friday’s Observers.

