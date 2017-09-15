Hastings and Rother court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August - August 16 - August 23.

August 16:

Stephen Corrigan, 43, of Wentworth Way, Rochester, Kent, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings, on July 28. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Monica Forcey , 52, pleaded guilty to driving a silver Ford Ka vehicle on London Road, Battle, on July 27, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 120 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 29 months.

Matthew Huggins, 41, of Churchill Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £586, from Channons Country Store in Rye on March 23. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Andrew Killington, 40, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. The offence took place at Wishing Tree Road, North, St Leonards, on February 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further three months.

Emma Sabine, 32, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing four one-litre bottles of Jack Daniels, worth £120 from Morrisons, in Queens Road, Hastings, on April 23. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. She was also fined £50 and ordered to pay £120 in compensation.

Daniel Sadler, 32, of Elphinstone Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on South Terrace, Hastings, on May 22, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

August 17:

Luke Freeman, 22, of St Matthews Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Wellington Place, Hastings, on June 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of a 20 week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. He was also ordered to pay £350 in compensation.

Andras Stiener, 33, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on July 29. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation.

August 18:

Robert Cox, 58, of Redwell Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment, which involved sending abusive messages and visiting the victim’s address and using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Bexhill between February 1 and June 26. The court made a restraining order and fined him £660.

August 22:

John Lincoln, 23, of Alfred Road, Hastings, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place on June 29, at St Leonards. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 compensation and £100 prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

August 23:

Shannon Beckleigh, 21, of Wentworth Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Bexhill, on April 13. She was fined £100 and her driving record endorsed with five penalty points.