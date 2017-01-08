Hastings 9th have a party to celebrate 90th year

A Hastings Scouts group recently celebrated their 90th anniversary with a party.

The 6th Hastings Blacklands Beavers, Cubs and Scouts celebrated 90 years since the group was founded in 1926. Gavin Strachan, 6th Hastings Scouts leader says the celebratory party was held at the group’s new venue, Sussex Coast College, Ore Campus, and says its been a great success. “Our numbers have doubled since we moved here,” he said. “We played many party games including Musical Chairs, Prize Bingo and Pass-the-Parcel.

“A celebratory 90th cake was baked by Akela (Chris Spurrell).

“Also 14 Cubs, 9 Beavers and 2 Scouts were invested with Hastings’ new District Commissioner Andy Pope in attendance.”

For more information on the group visit: www.hastingsscouts.org