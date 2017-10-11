Harvest festival event was something to crow about

There were a few new members of the congregation at St Matthew’s Church, Silverhill, St Leonards, last weekend with a number of raggedy clothed ladies and gents scattered in various locations around the church to take pride of place in the Scarecrow Harvest Festival.

The special event, held on Saturday and Sunday October 7 and 8, was held after the congregation and groups affiliated with the church were invited to make and display a scarecrow.

The Church was open in Saturday afternoon to give members of the public the opportunity to view the thirty spectacular scarecrows, the harvest flowers and enjoy a cream tea. They also received an invitation to join the Harvest Festival celebrations at the church on Sunday morning .

Contributors to the event included the Brownies, Towns women’s Guild, Country dancing, badminton and St Paul’s School.

More than £200 was raised for the Snowflake Night Shelter charity.