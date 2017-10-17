Hard fought games at 9th annual chess challenge...

The 9th Maureen Charlesworth Chess Challenge took place at the White Rock Hotel, Hastings on Tuesday, October 10.
PR Officer Pam Thomas says players included regular and infrequent players of all ages but there were some hard fought games. “There was a three-way tie for the senior event which was decided by a play-off of quick-play games,” she said. Winners received a share of the money and a shield. Joe Harrod was awarded the Maureen Charlesworth trophy presented to the senior winner to hold for one year. Maureen dedicated this year’s event to the memory of Bob Gurney who had run the event since its inception. Deputy Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden also attended. The event was run by Alan Hustwayte, Director of Hastings International Chess Congress who supported the event.
