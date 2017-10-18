Halloween party to help families in grief

A family Fundraising Halloween Party for the refurbishment of the bereavement suite at the Conquest hospital is being held this Saturday (October 21).

The event will take place in the Sussex Hall at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings 7pm-1am.

Fancy dress is optional. There will be a disco, raffle, auction, kids games, prizes, a photo booth and magician.

Tickets (available on the door) cost £10 adult £5 child, under 2years free.

The event is being organised by Jess Hales who had first hand experience of the bereavement suite at the Conquest after sadly loosing her baby daughter and says this is why she is eager to help raise funds to improve it.

Earlier this year Jess, thrilled to be pregnant, received some devastating news following a routine scan. “Me and my husband Andy had been trying for many years to have a baby so when it finally happened we were overjoyed,” she said. “We were having a little girl. We were so happy and excited.”

“Unfortunately the joy didn’t stay for long. At my twelve week scan they found a problem with the baby’s tummy. We were transferred to Kings College hospital for tests and scans. The baby’s bowel, liver and stomach were growing on the outside which was called an Omphalocele.”

Jess and Andy named their baby Isabelle and despite being a fighter subsequent scans revealed further complications with Isabelle’s development. At twenty one weeks Jess and Andy returned to the Conquest. “Isabelle had got a lot worse and was really struggling. She was in constant distress and we had to make a decision. You never want to let go of your children. But I couldn’t be selfish and make her struggle, I had to put her first. I gave birth to Isabelle Anne Hales on July 28, 2017, weighing 12.1oz. My beautiful little girl was at peace.”

Jess, 24, says staff at the Conquest were fantastic. “It is a wonderful set up for such a sad time. The bereavement team said they wanted to redecorate the stillbirth/miscarriage bereavement room I was in. They want to make it more homely for the families. The trust don’t have funding for it, so this is why I’m helping to raise the money needed in memory of my little girl Isabelle. Let’s help future families spend their last precious moments with their babies in a little more comfortable surrounding. Partners and parents can also stay in this room so would love to make this room more comfortable.” To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jessica-hales-1