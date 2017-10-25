Halloween Party raises a spooktacular amount of cash for Conquest Bereavement Suite

A couple who’s baby daughter died in the summer, held a charity event that raised more than £3,600 for the Conquest Hospital Bereavement Suite.

Jess and Andy Hales organised a Fundraising Halloween Party that was held in the Sussex Hall of the White Rock Theatre, on Saturday, October 21.

Jess and Andy had experienced the Bereavement Suite at the Conquest and were keen to help raise funds to improve it.

Jess says the couple had gone through an emotional time. “We lost our daughter Isabelle in July at the Conquest Hospital Bereavement Suite,” she said.

“The staff were very supportive to us both in our sorrow. We decided we wanted to help them and other families through their grief.

“We held a charity Halloween Night to help other families going through the same emotional time as ourselves.”

Jess says the Halloween Party was spook-tacular and they couldn’t be more proud and overwhelmed with the generosity and support of the local community. “The White Rock Theatre donated the Sussex Hall for our venue for free.

“We asked local companies for support and the donations that came in were amazing!

“They included hampers, meal for two vouchers, a golf round for four, theatre tickets for panto, wine, chocolates and money vouchers.

“In total we had 76 prizes, Those who donated included Morrison’s, Sedlescombe Golf Club, Asda, Bannatyne’s, Pandora and The chequers Inn.

“The event was a huge success with family and friends in fancy dress helping to raise lots of money for our cause.

“On behalf of my husband Andy, who’s been a great support and strength and myself, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who joined us on the night, those who donated raffle prizes and also through our just giving page.

“Special thanks to DJ Steve Cole of Neptune Sounds, who played great music all night, magician Justin Saul and Lauren’s photo booth who all gave their time for free.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening, especially the children who played some Halloween games.

“The turn out to our event was overwhelming, Andy and I didn’t realise how loved and supported we are.

“To date we’ve raised £3631.70, which is far more than we ever expected to raise.

“We are planning another fundraising day and our just giving page is still open for those who wish to donate.

“We hope what we’ve raised so far will help towards the refurbishment and redecoration of the bereavement suite and help support other families in sad times.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jessica-hales-1