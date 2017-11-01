Halloween Dog Walk lights up seafront

The first ever Light up Halloween Dog Walk was a great success last Friday with more than 30 people and their dogs taking part in the illuminated walk from the Pier to the Old and back Town last Friday.

The event was organised by local woman Kate Bruce who dedicated the walk to the M-K Cats and Dogs Trust.

The M-K Cats and Dogs Trust is a charity which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals from Romania and the UK.

On the way a pit stop was made at The Treat Cave, near Pelham Place, where the dogs enjoyed treats and water, while owners to chatted together and posed for photographs.

Pictures by Sid Saunders.

