Half term free family activity day at museum

Get the kids off the couch this half term and head on down to Hastings Museum and Art Gallery for a free family activity day.

The event, which takes place on Tuesday, October 24, 10-3pm, will have a First World War theme.

Hastings Borough Councillor Kim Forward, lead member for regeneration and culture says the day will be fun and informative. “Family activity days are always very popular,” she said. “There will be a great mix of history and arts and crafts.

“There will also be the chance to handle real objects, dressing up and a musician to teach all the hits for a 1914-18 singalong; come along and join in the fun!. “

Booking is not necessary. Families can drop in anytime. Entrance to the museum and all activities are free and pre-schoolers are welcome. Visit: www.hmag.org.uk