H&B six points clear heading into festive break

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is enjoying its festive break sitting pretty at the top of Kent One.

H&B have a six-point advantage over second-placed Old Williamsonians having won 11 of their opening 12 league matches.

Joe Umpleby in possession for Hastings & Bexhill against Snowdown CW. Picture by Simon Newstead

“We’re six points clear, which is more than a win, and it gives us a nice platform to go into the second part of the season,” said H&B head coach Chris Brooks.

“The guys have been incredibly consistent so far and we’re feeling very pleased with where we’re at.

“It’s now all about locking in the skills and motivation, and keeping our noses ahead. We can’t afford to get complacent because there’s always a team with a giant-slaying day in it and you never know when that day is going to come.”

H&B will return to action on Saturday January 7 with an away game against Beccehamian.

Ben Campbell goes over for Hastings & Bexhill's fourth try against Snowdown CW. Picture by Simon Newstead

