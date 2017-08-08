Gurning for Ron in a nautical but nice competition

Have your say

People turned out in force to remember much loved character Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett in the best way imaginable.

The brilliant idea of a new Gurning Competition as part of the Old Town Carnival Week events was the brainchild of committee members Keith and Heather Leech and was taken up with enthusiasm by High Street Traders Association.

The event took place at Reeves Corner, at the High Street, last Thursday.

Contestants wore sailor hats in memory of Ron and were framed by a nautical life-ring.

There was a raffle with prizes donated from the community and Judges Bakery made a giant cake in memory of Ron.

People raised £905 pounds which to help pay for Ron’s funeral costs. The Winkle Club intend to top this up.