Great Gatsby 1920’s themed Ball raises nearly £5,000 for hospice

A 1920’s themed Great Gatsby Charity Ball attracted close to 200 guests and raised nearly £5,000 for St Michael’s Hospice.

The event, organised by Intrim hairdressers in Battle, was held at the Montgomerie Suite, Bannatynes Spa Hotel, Hastings.

The Ball drew 170 guests keen to get into the spirit of the occasion dressed in a stunning array of 1920’s costumes.

Claudia Jenkins, Fundraising Assistant St Michael’s Hospice says guests were welcomed with delicious Raspberry Bellini drinks, before settling down to a meal and an evening of live entertainment from The Swing Thing and Michael Drinkwater the magician.

“Guests were also invited to take part in a raffle and a silent auction, before dancing the night away with a disco,” she said.

“The team at Intrim did a fantastic job and we are very grateful for all their hard work.

“Everyone had such a brilliant evening and we would like to thank everyone who supported and attended the event.

“We are delighted to hear the event raised an incredible £4,661.”

St Michael’s Hospice provides care and support to people living with life-limiting illnesses and/or bereavement across Hastings and Rother. To do this, they rely on the support of the local community to help raise valuable funds.

To hold an event in aid of the Hospice, contact the fundraising team on 01424 456379, email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or visit: www.www.stmichaelshospice.org