Grand Spring Fayre this Saturday at St Michael’s

St Michael’s Hospice Grand Spring Fayre, takes place this Saturday May 6, 10.15-12.30pm.

The Grand Spring Fayre, held at the hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards is organised by Hastings and St Leonards Support Group; a team of dedicated volunteers who organise hugely successful events all year round to raise money for the Hospice.

Last year the event raised over £10,000 and the Support Group are hoping for another successful morning. There will be a large variety of stalls, a bottle tombola and a raffle with a first prize of £250 cash, a second prize of £100 and a hand-carved bird table as third prize.

Entrance 50p, which includes a tea or coffee.

The Support Group are always looking for more volunteers. If you have some time to spare and would like to volunteer contact Margaret Martin on 01424 431107.

For further information visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com or call 01424 456369.