Grand old lady Lifeboat restoration is continuing

It may be winter but work is continuing on the restoration of historic Hastings Lifeboat the Cyril and Lilian Bishop.

The boat has been cocooned for the winter and work is focussing on her gunnels. The aim is to have the boat on display in the Old Town by this summer.

To donate to the project post to the Treasurer at 4 All Saints Crescent, Hastings TN35 5PD or use Santander Bank, sort code 09-01-28 - account 49444310.

