Google to host free digital skills training on pier

Internet giant Google has announced that Hastings will be the first stop on its coastal towns tour, offering local businesses and residents free digital skills training with its pop-up ‘Digital Garage’.

The event, on May 5, will be held on Hastings Pier and will deliver workshops from 10am until 5pm, with a particular focus on helping tourism and hospitality businesses, attractions and cultural institutions train their staff on the digital tools needed to attract even more visitors.

Google has partnered with Visit England, The British Hospitality Association, The National Coastal Tourism Academy and UKinbound to ensure small businesses have the right skills to help boost awareness of the touristic appeal and offerings on British coasts.

Google’s Digital Garage employs experts to provide one-to-one mentoring and workshops to anyone interested in learning or furthering their digital skills.

This can range from restaurant owners to B&B operators, to staff from larger hotel chains and anyone from Hastings who wants to improve their digital skills in order to improve their presence online through using tools such as social media, search optimisation and analytics.

Anyone interested in signing up can find the full schedule and registration page at g.co/HastingsGarage.

This is Google’s first visit to the south coast, with Brighton and Hove confirmed as the next few stops on the tour.

First launched in Leeds in 2015, Google’s Digital Garage initiative has already helped give more than 150,000 people across the country the digital skills to succeed.

Ronan Harris, Google managing director UK and Ireland, said: “Digital is having an increasing impact on our everyday lives. As a result, Google’s Digital Garage mission is to provide useful digital training as well as confidence online for those who may have at first felt quite lost within this new digital age.

“Hastings is a town with a vivid cultural heritage, well known for its annual festivals and there is always a host of attractions that appeal to all the family. It has never been more vital for tourist-heavy coastal areas like Hastings to become well equipped online.

“We want to support the ongoing regeneration of the town and believe that by harnessing the power of online tools, hospitality businesses and tourist centres will be able to find new visitors and encourage more tourism from overseas.”

