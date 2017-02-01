Going wild in Hastings Wild men take over the Old Town

People enjoying a night out in the Old Town on Saturday may have been surprised to encounter a group of horned figures covered in fur, faces hidden by terrifying masks.

The Wild Man event was a bit of spirited and good natured fun inspired by the midwinter Krampus legend and wild men events in Austria and other regions of central Europe. It may become another local tradition. Picture by Mark Duncan.

