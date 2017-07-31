Gogglebox star Sandra gives the thumbs up to Ore community cafe

National television reality star Sandra Martin best known for her role on Channel 4’s GoggleBox visited the Ore Community Cafe last week.

She was accompanied by her new Sussex agent local business and community leader Lord Brett McLean who is a Trustee for the Ore Centre based in Old London Road.

The Community Cafe is a joint venture between Education Futures Trust and The Ore Centre and utilises commercially over produced food donated by the local supermarkets to help feed those that are on extremely low incomes or of whom are unable to afford shopping.

The donated food is then prepared cooked and served by volunteers or work experience students wishing to follow a career in catering and hospitality.

Sandra said: “ This place is all about community, the food is fab, everyone here is nice, well worth visiting.”

Brett commented: “With the help of Sandra we wanted to promote awareness of this vital service which is aimed at those needing a nutritional healthy balanced meal and of whom may not have the means to afford one after they have paid their rent, utilities and any other financial commitments they may have.

“It is important to remember that this service is not just for people who are on benefits, this is a service for anyone on a low income including those on zero hour contracts that work full time at minimum wage.”

The Ore Community Cafe is open weekdays from 9.30am to 2.30pm. For more information visit www.orecommunitycentre.co.uk.

