Girl on Fire performance at Fairlight Hall

This week sees a fascinating and original event at The Recital Room, Fairlight Hall, when Emma Stace Darling performs her original poems set to music by American composer Theodore Wiprud.

Emma will sing soprano accompanied on the piano by Theodore on Friday, April 7. The piece begins at 7pm and entry costs £10 to include wine and nibbles. All proceeds will go to Hastings International Musical Festival (HIMF).

Emma is a singer, writer and painter who grew up in Hastings and took part in the popular local event for many years. Girl on Fire is the first published poetry collection of Emma Stace Darling. The book describes part of Emma’s experiences of life as an artist. Originally from Hastings she now lives in Italy.

Having performed Girl On Fire in New York venues last summer she returns to her home town with Theodore to present the show in support of the (HIMF) which she loved so much.

Girl On Fire was launched at the National Opera Centre in New York and is a song cycle on its way to becoming an evening theatrical work. It looks at the life of a girl whose experience of life is so extreme that throughout her harrowing physical and emotional journey to redemption she feels as if she is literally on fire.

For tickets visit Eventbrite.co.uk, fairlighthall.co.uk or call 01424 812520.