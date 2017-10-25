Gift appeal for charity’s Xmas Fair Tombola

Local independent charity, The Sara Lee Trust is appealing for donations for its Christmas Fair Tombola.

The Trust is looking for unwanted chocolates, wine, spirits, gift sets, store gift cards – anything that would make a great prize for its Christmas Fair that will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, Pevensey Road, St Leonards on November 18, 10-12.30pm.

Please clearly label gifts ‘Sara Lee Trust Fundraising’ and take to any Sara Lee Trust Charity Shop in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill or the Trust’s main office at St Michael’s Hospice, 25 Upper Maze Hill.

Proceeds raised from donations will help The Sara Lee Trust continue to help people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

For more information visit: www.saraleetrust.org