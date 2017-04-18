Ghost of Dunkirk presentation

Money raised at the ‘Ghost of Dunkirk’ Concert held at St Mary in the Castle in January has gone toward the restoration of the historic Hastings lifeboat the Cyril and Lillian Bishop.

A cheque for £4,051 was presented to Deeday White and Tush Hamilton at a fund-raising event organised by them, held at East Hastings Sea Angling Club, last Friday, 14th April.

Boat presentation 1 SUS-170418-065904001

The cheque was presented by concert organisers Garry Fellows, Mike Axworthy, Shaun Taberer and Pauline Lindsay.

Garry gave a short talk thanking those involved with the concert and the sponsors. He read out letters received from Malcolm and Olivia Bishop who were guests of honour on the night of the concert.

DeeDay and Tush were each presented with a picture taken of them by Sid Saunders at the concert, as a memento of the night.

The evening at the EHSAA was to raise money for the Trust and consisted of a carvery meal together with a talk by DeeDay and Tush, and a presentation of forty-year-old £5 notes donated by an anonymous donor to the Trust, several of which were presented to people who have worked tirelessly for the Trust since its inception.

The evening was completed with musical entertainment from The likely Lads.

Over £500 Was raised on the night.

The lifeboat restoration project is going well. The lifeboat is currently in a boatyard next to lifeboat station.

It is hoped the boat will go on permanent public display in the Old Town, near Market Cross, later this year.

