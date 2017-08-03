Get your motor running Classic cars set to take centre stage at Hooe

Hooe’s Old Motor Club is holding its celebrated international 48th annual Car Show on the Hooe Recreation Ground on Sunday August 6 from 11am - 5pm.

The venue is situated between Pevensey and Ninfield on the B2095. The show attracts a large selection of rare cars from the turn of the century until 1970. Informed commentary is provided. There is also the prestigious “lady and car” competition in which the ladies dress to match the age and spirit of the car. There is a plethora of stalls; not all motoring related, which include refreshments and a bar. Musical entertainment is provided by The Hooe Silver Band. Admission which includes a programme is £5 for adults (Children under 16 free). Car parking in the new improved car park is free. Money raised is distributed amongst local charities.

