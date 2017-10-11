Get set for the annual beach clean in Hastings

As coastal communities brace themselves against winter’s ‘plastic pollution storms’ the South Coast’s Beach Clean Leaders are taking a stand and calling for fellow beach lovers to join them or the annual Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) Autumn Beach Clean.

SAS is a national marine conservation and campaigning charity that inspires, unites and empowers communities to take action to protect oceans, beaches, waves and wildlife. With over 300 events taking place across the UK, the SAS Autumn Beach Clean is a community activation that reaches farther into the colder winter months than any other beach clean programme.

The local beach clean takes place on Sunday, October 29 at St Leonards, at 11am and Hastings at 12noon. To find out more email beachcleans@sas.org.uk or visit the website at: www.sas.org.uk