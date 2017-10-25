Get on the Pumpkin Trail this weekend

The Trick or Treat gang are returning to St Michael’s Hospice with their Pumpkin Trail on Saturday October 24 from 10am-12pm.

Bring your little witches and vampires along to the Hospice grounds, at Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards, for some spooky fun, including a trick or treat pumpkin trail, spooky badge making and a ‘Pumpkin Patch’ spooky toy stall.

Entry for children is £3.50, which includes the trail, badge making and refreshments and accompanying adults are £1.50, which includes refreshments.

Felicity James said: “The Pumpkin Trail is organised by Hospice supporter Pauline Crouch, who organises many fun children’s events throughout the year.

“We are always incredibly grateful to Pauline for her hard work and fundraising efforts. Pauline’s family events are a lovely opportunity for us to invite families along to the Hospice and raise awareness.”