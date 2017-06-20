Get inspired and make a costume for competition

There’s the opportunity to win a pair of premium tickets to Hastings open air cinema with deckchair seating and fish and chips for designing the winning costume in the Zooquarium inspired fancy dress competition.

Zooquarium Festival is a new one-day young people’s music festival hosted by Hastings Pier on Saturday, July 15 at 1pm and organiser’s say it’s time to start planning your festival wardrobe. “Here in Hastings we like to do things a little bit differently. Think wolf heads, zebra legs, fox tails, butterfly sparkles and pussy cat ears mixed up with a hint of octopus or a touch of jellyfish, and ta dah! Zooquarium festival outfit!”

The prize winner can choose between watching Jurassic Park, Quadrophenia or Grease on July 20, 21 or 22 with a friend.

Visit: www.zooquariumfestival.com