Get creative at hfs workshops

Spaces are still available on four new workshop courses run by local furniture re-use charity hfs at its Hastings and Bexhill stores.

The low-cost four and six week courses are open to all and free to anyone whose household receives a means-tested benefit or working tax credits. they offer a great opportunity to learn practical and creative skills in small groups and in a fun, informal environment.

At hfs Hastings store, discover how to use decoupage (cutting and sticking paper) techniques to decorate household items across four weekly sessions, starting January 10. Or try your hand at Furniture Restoration at hfs Bexhill from January 11, learning how to use tools safely to breathe new life into a small piece of furniture from the store. Also at Bexhill, a six week Carpentry for Beginners course begins on January 12, while at hfs Hastings there’s an opportunity to transform a piece of furniture with different paint techniques at the Paint Effects course which kicks off on January 13.

For more information on individual courses and contact details, visit the hfs website at: www.hfs.org.uk or drop in to either of the hfs stores.