GCSE RESULTS: William Parker and Helenswood students make the grade

Students from Ark Helenswood and Ark William Parker are celebrating a great set of GCSE results.

Many pupils were ecstatic when they discovered they had made the grade.

ARK William Parker Academy GCSE students with principal Stephanie Newman. Picture by ARK/Stephen Curtis

Tracy Dohel, Ark Helenswood principal, said: “I am immensely proud of the girls and their achievements. They have worked with great energy and enthusiasm, supported marvellously by their dedicated and committed teachers.

“The results epitomise the high standards that Helenswood Academy strives for and will allow our girls to access aspirational destinations.”

This year, the English and maths GCSE results used the new attainment grade, with 9 being the highest.

Among Ark Helenswood’s strongest performers in this year’s GCSEs were Cai Li Heng who achieved one grade 9, two A*s, and five As, who said: “I am very happy with my results and I want to thank all my teachers for helping me out.”

Anisha Fernando achieved one grade 9, one A*, two grade 8s, and four As and is staying at the Ark 6th form to study A-levels in English literature, history, politics and sociology.

She said: “I’m really happy that my hard work has paid off.”

Kiera Aslett achieved one grade 9, seven A*s, two grade 8s and is staying on at Ark 6th Form to do her A-levels in English literature and science.

Nadia Daniel gained two grade 9s, seven A*s, and one grade 8 and will be continuing her studies in biology, chemistry, maths and philosophy at A-level.

Other top performers from Ark Helenswood were Annie Marsh, who achieved one grade 9, one A* and five As, Ella Taylor, who gained one grade 9, one A*, and five As, Michaela Flynn (one grade 9, one grade 7, one A* and two As), Phoebe Poole (one grade 9, three A*s, two As and one grade 7), and Alice Jenner, who achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, and four As.

At William Parker, Matthew Andrews achieved one grade 7, one grade 9, three A*s and three As.

He hopes to become a lawyer and has his sights set on the top universities and would like to go to an Oxbridge university.

He said: “I can’t thank my teachers enough. I really wouldn’t have been as confident in my exams without them all. I was nervous when I woke up this morning. I’m pleasantly surprised with my results and I feel quite overwhelmed and a little shaky.”

Noah Palombo achieved two grade 9s, six A*s, and one A, and said: “I was terrified in the morning but now I’m really happy and excited. I’m ecstatic. My results are better than expected and I’m going to stay on at Ark 6th Form to do my A-levels.”

Liam Papuha achieved one grade 7, one grade 6, one A*, five As, and one B, and said: “I felt nervous but I’m pretty satisfied with my results.”

Callum Potter gained two grade 7s, one A*, two As and four Bs and said: “In the morning I was nervous but I found it helpful being accompanied by my friends. After opening my results I’m really happy because it acts as confirmation that my hard work paid off.

“I was relieved to finish school but now even more relieved to achieve the grades I needed.”

Another top performer, Kelland O’Reilly, achieved one grade 8, one grade 6, one A*, four As, and two Bs.

Ark William Parker principal, Stephanie Newman, said: “This is a good set of results for our students. Our results have improved on last year with the percentage of A* to B grades rising significantly year on year. This demonstrates the hard work of the boys and all those that supported them.

“To see the students reap the benefits of their efforts is highly rewarding for everyone involved.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.