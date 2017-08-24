GCSE RESULTS: St Leonards Academy’s ‘incredible year’

Students at The St Leonards Academy had good reason to celebrate this morning (Thursday, August 24), as the school saw another ‘incredible’ year for good GCSE grades.

It said it was ‘particularly delighted’ with the performance of a range of subjects notably catering, drama, English literature, French, history, music, physics, philosophy and ethics, sociology and Spanish.

Haydn Ackerley was among the top three per cent nationally to achieve the new grade 9 (A**). He said: “It’s been hard but I made it through and I am now off to college and then university, following my brother, a former St Leonards Academy student who has just got into King’s College London.”

Holly McDowall secured 11 A* to A grades with three grade 9s, Emily Pascoe-Marchant secured nine A* to A grades and Pranab Khadka got eight A* to A grades.

Other students with significant achievements include Briony Rose, Logan Fountain, Rachel Old, Sommer Cook, David Nyss, Lee Armstrong, Sadie Honeysett, Jordan Beeney, Alexandria Stringfellow, Jack Bothwell, April Clemett, Thomas Butchers, Samuel Ward and Chloe Bolingbroke.

Principal Kay Tinsley said: “Many congratulations to all our students at The St Leonards Academy. We are incredibly proud of your achievements.”

