GCSE RESULTS: Exam success at The Hastings Academy

Students at The Hastings Academy celebrated another good year for GCSE results.

The school said it saw another improvement in grades.

Stuart Smith, principal of The Hastings Academy, said: “I am delighted this year, in light of new GCSE specifications in English and mathematics, The Hastings Academy students have achieved some excellent results. The average grade per student has improved again this year, for the third consecutive year, with 13 per cent of all entries graded as A or A*.

“There are some significant student achievements, with a special mention to Tomas Stoneham and Yazmin Bissenden who achieved A and A* in each of their 11 subjects.

“Tomas was awarded a grade 9, the highest award in the new mathematics specification as well as achieving A* in history, Spanish, computer science and all three sciences.

“Yazmin achieved grade 9, the highest award in the new English language specification as well as A* in drama and English literature.

“Another special mention goes to Ben Millard Watkins, who achieved A and A* in 10 subjects and a grade 9 in the new English literature specification.

“I am particularly pleased with the results in art, Spanish, photography, chemistry, biology, physics, European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL), BTec sport and drama, where students have all performed significantly well. In summary these results reflect all the hard work students and staff have put into this year and gives our students a good platform to progress with their post 16 studies.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.