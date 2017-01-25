Gary Lineker’s brother is Hastings food waste charity’s first ambassador

Former England footballer Gary Lineker’s brother has become the first ambassador for a Hastings charity aiming to end food waste.

Wayne Lineker announced he was Dom’s FOOD Mission’s ambassador on his Instagram page last night (Tuesday, January 24).

The team at Dom's FOOD Mission with Wayne Lineker. Photo courtesy of Dom Warren SUS-170125-095146001

The brother of the Match of the Day presenter said he had been working with the ‘amazing’ charity behind the scenes for a couple of weeks.

“This is an amazing project that I have shown interest in for some time,” he wrote.

“I have now been fortunate enough to have been working with Dom and his amazing team behind the scenes planning for the growth and expansion of this wonderful charity.

“I visited the team at work in Hastings last week and saw first hand how incredible Dom and his team are working with such passion and commitment helping to feed the homeless.

(L-R) Doms FOOD Mission founder Dom Warren, Asdas Wendy Border and volunteer James Robinson. Photo courtesy of Doms FOOD Mission SUS-170118-162536001

“It is truly amazing what they have achieved already in such a short space of time.

“There are far too many people for whatever reason unable to eat proper food and in DFM they have that opportunity.”

In a blog on his website, Wayne wrote about their first meeting at one of Dom’s soup kitchens for the homeless on January 15.

Wayne said it was very humbling and one of the people there told him how Dom’s FOOD Mission was a ‘godsend’ as it had kept him from criminality.

Dom’s FOOD Mission collects tonnes of food that would otherwise be thrown out by supermarkets and provides meals for the homeless and hungry children.

The charity’s founder Dom Warren has big plans for the project and Wayne will help them expand across the country.

“It’s nice to get such a great guy and the way he came across I knew he would be perfect,” Dom said.

“It’s going to be a long and successful partnership and it will benefit the town everyone forgets.”

On a mission to end food waste in Hastings

