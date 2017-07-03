Further acts are announced for Hastings Pride

Two more acts have been added to the line-up for this year’s Hastings Pride festival.

Alibi and Kid Kapichi, who are widely considered to be two of the best up-and-coming bands in Hastings, will be performing at The Oval on August 27.

Hastings band Alibi will be appearing at this year's Hastings Pride. SUS-170307-095257001

Alibi have recently featured on BBC Introducing The South with their track Space Man, which went on to be played on BBC Radio 1 during Huw Stephens’ show.

Kid Kapichi are a four-piece guitar band from Hastings.

Kid Kapichi have been working hard for most of 2017 on the release of their first EP which is expected to be out at the end of the summer along with a brand new music video.

The group’s song Ice-Cream is a real fan favourite, but their forthcoming release Waster promises to be a real musical treat for Hastings Pride revellers.

Natasha Scott, arts and entertainment director at Hastings Pride, said: “Both these bands are real talents which we are so pleased will be taking to the stage at Hastings Pride and we do feel they are destined for great things ahead of them.

“With the support of the council, local musicians as well other local icons and organisations Hastings Pride is shaping up to be something that we can truly be proud of.”

The Hastings Pride Parade will take place at 11am, followed by the festival at 12.30pm.

As previously announced, girl-group Stooshe will be headlining the event.

Tribute act The Doors Alive will be taking to the stage to transport the audience back to the heady days of 1967.

And singer-songwriter Tim Arnold will also be joining the line-up and will be singing alongside the Hastings Pride Choir, which is being set up specially for this inaugural event.