Fundraising drive to set up memorial to Hastings’ very own Popeye

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help build a memorial to Hastings’ very own Popeye.

The JustGiving page was set up with the aim of raising £2,000 towards the memorial in honour of Ron Everett, who died suddenly aged 86 on July 18 following a battle with cancer.

The crowdfunding page was launched by Harris Woodcock and within three days after being set up had raised £440.

Ron gained a reputation as a well-loved impersonator of the cartoon character in Hastings and beyond.

He was known for his public appearances as Popeye in Hastings and surrounding Kent towns’ carnivals and happily posed with members of the public.

Ron was also involved in the famous Morgan’s Train, a big train with lights, which visited carnivals around the country, collecting money for good causes. He was also a member of Hastings Winkle Club.

Harris, who set up the JustGiving page with the support of Kevin Burchett, said: “Everybody knows Ron. He’s been a great fundraiser and we wanted to do something in his memory. The idea to put up a statue came from the community.

“So far the council has been very supportive and we already have a sculptor working on a sketch.”

Donors on the JustGiving page added their messages of support. Andy Tofte wrote: “He bought so much happiness to so many people, children and adults alike, what a gift to be able to do that.”

Melvyn Creber wrote: “A great man who will be truly missed.”

The aim is to have the memorial erected in George Street in the Old Town.

The Carnival Week Gurning Contest, devised by Keith and Heather Leech, raised more than £900 for Ron’s funeral fund.

Anyone wishing to donate towards the memorial fun can log onto www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harris-woodcock.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.