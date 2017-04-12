Fundraising drive to help Hastings mother battling cancer

Friends and family have set up an online fundraising page to help a mother-of-three battling aggressive cancer.

Stacey Hide, 36, from Hastings, had her world suddenly turned upside down last month when she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, which had already spread from her bowel to her lymph nodes, lungs and liver.

Doctors at the Conquest Hospital spotted it after her GP sent her for a scan following complaints of breathing difficulties.

Her sister-in-law Lucie said: “Unfortunately the cancer was found quite late. Stacey had a few symptoms, such as stomach pains and feeling quite tired. She takes part in a lot of sporting events and put her symptoms down to burning herself out.

“Some who know Stacey will describe her as the amazing mother of three boys, and a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. Others may know her as a passionate and dedicated staff member with the Prince’s Trust where she supports vulnerable and hard-to-reach young people overcome their challenges and move into employment and education.

“The aggressive spread of the cancer has meant most of Stacey’s time since diagnosis has been spent in hospital undergoing various treatments and operations. The NHS is limited in the treatments it can offer and without additional private treatments Stacey has been given a limited time to live. She is keen to undergo alternative and complementary treatments alongside her chemotherapy.

“Through extensive research within the UK and abroad, promising treatments have been discovered, some dating back decades, with great success rates on people with similar prognoses as Stacey. We are very supportive of the NHS and its care and attention has been amazing. However, as the cancer is trying to attack her body, Stacey is prepared to fight back 10 times as hard, and this includes seeking the private treatments to save her life.”

Within days after the Gofundme page was set up, almost £12,000 has been raised.

Lucie added: “The level of support we’ve received has been fantastic. We’ve had donations from people around the world from places like the USA and Australia.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/3lv40hk.

