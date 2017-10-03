Fundraiser to help those in need in Birahimpur

A local charitable project is holding a family-friendly fundraising night at La Bella Vista, 8, Grand Parade, St Leonards on Sea on Sunday, October 15, 6-11pm.

The event is being held to raise funds for St Leonards based project Seeds of Growth, which helps people of Birahimpur, Bangladesh with emergency supplies and longer term projects. The village has a population of approximately 800. In this underdeveloped village, there are many challenges.

The fundraiser is open to all ages and includes live music from Ayanda, a raffle and auction.

There’s a licensed bar and a two course meal (including coffee) will cost £20 for adults and £10 for children.

There’s no need to book a table but for further information contact Bella Visit or visit: www. http://seedsofgrowth.co.uk