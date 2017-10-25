Fun race night with food and live music

The Sara Lee Trust presents a fun evening of live music, supper and dog racing (recorded films) to help raise vital funds for the Trust.

The event, sponsored by CBS Electrical, will be held at the Coast Restaurant, Sussex Coast College, Hastings on Friday November 10, at 7pm. Pop, swing and rock ‘n’ roll tunes will be performed by Ricky and Bob.

Tickets, £15 each and include a welcome drink, chilli supper and tea/coffee. Tables of four and six available.

Maria Gonet, Sara Lee Trust Fundraising Manager said “The Trust is celebrating 21 years of providing essential care and support for local people. We invite you to join our celebration. Race nights are great fun!”

To book a table call 01424 457 969 or email mariagonet@saraleetrust.org