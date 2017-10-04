Fun Friday Night Project to get young people active

Freedom Leisure, have teamed up with Active Hastings to bring ‘The Friday Night Project’ to Hastings, commencing Friday October 13, at Summerfields Leisure Centre.

The fun and exciting new programme, thanks to funding from Street Games UK, is designed to appeal to young people, giving them something engaging to do on a Friday night. It dedicates a weekly slot so they can be with people of the same age in a relaxed and enjoyable environment. Sessions are open to year 8 and above and run each Friday night 6-9pm (registration 6-6.30pm). Limited spaces on a first come first served basis. Sessions cost £2 per person per night with unlimited activities included. For further details call the Friday Night Project team on 01424 451051 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/thefridaynightproject