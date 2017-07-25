Full STEAM ahead for youngsters as they develop valuable life skills

Two local school’s have been reaping the rewards of a £500 council grant as part of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths (STEAM) initiative.

Christ Church, Church of England primary school, St Leonards used their STEAM grant from Hastings Borough Council (HBC) for a project designed to encourage confident mathematicians to use their skills in a real life situation. Developing employability skills, raising aspirations while safely growing and preparing food for sale.

The Bohemia Walled Garden Association, Bohemia donated an allotment plot to the pupils. Working in the garden students created a kitchen garden with produce to sell. Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader HBC and lead member for regeneration says it is fantastic to see children taking pride in their achievements. “There are many life skills needed to produce a successful garden- and they all weave through the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and maths, “ she said. “Learning these skills in primary school can have a profound and positive impact on children’s life chances as adults.”

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Hastings used their STEAM grant to look at architecture, at building materials and unusual buildings with an exhibition called “100 years of Architecture”. Year 2 considered career options including researchers, designers, architects, and producers, visiting Hastings Pier and the Jerwood Gallery to learn about construction and produced a ten minute iMovie.