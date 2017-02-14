Frustration as car left in Hastings taxi rank for days

Cabbies are being left frustrated as no one has removed a car abandoned in the middle of a taxi rank in Hastings town centre for days.

The silver Vauxhall has been left on the side of Queen’s Road outside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre since at least Friday (February 10) – and is still there.

The abandoned car in the taxi rank on Queen's Road, Hastings. Photo by Paul Elmes SUS-170214-154357001

Taxi driver Paul Elmes said he reported it to the police on Saturday, who told him they could not remove it, and as did the council, leaving him to despair over who is responsible.

“All of us drivers using the taxi rank are being put in hazard by the car, as well as the other vehicles we have got to go around,” he said.

“It’s scandalous that no one is able to do something. The public’s safety is being totally disregarded and compromised by jobsworths.”

Hastings Borough Council said it was first reported to it on Friday (February 10), while Sussex Police said it was first reported online yesterday (Monday).

The abandoned car in the taxi rank on Queen's Road, Hastings. Photo by Paul Elmes SUS-170214-154341001

The local authority is responsible for removing abandoned vehicles after police have checked whether it is of interest to them.

Mr Elmes said it is not just the inconvenience to himself and the other cabbies that annoys him, but also the authorities’ inability to remove it and the lack of awareness for who is in charge.

“It might just be better information that is needed for the public to know who is responsible,” he said.

“Once upon a time that would have been towed away the same day.

“There isn’t a clear and obvious channel out there, any person would give up trying to report things.”

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle was first reported to Operation Crackdown on Monday (February 13).

“Currently, it is the responsibility of the local council to assess.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokesman said: “The car was initially reported as being illegally parked in the Queens Road taxi rank, and passed by our control room to NSL, who undertake on-street parking enforcement on behalf of East Sussex County Council.

“It has still not been moved, and is now being treated as an abandoned vehicle, with appropriate action being taken.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.