Friends of St Mary in the Castle AGM next week

The Annual General Meeting of St Mary in the Castle Friends will take place in the Crypt at St Mary in the Castle, Pelham Crescent, Hastings next Saturday (February 11) at 2.30pm.

Membership is now free and newcomers are welcome to attend the AGM and find out more about the grade II listed building and charitable trust.

There will also be a presentation on ‘Things in Hastings you pass by and don’t notice’ presented by Michael Plumb.

The Friends’ next Jazz Breakfast, will feature two Hastings favourites and accomplished performers Liane Carroll and Mike Hatchard. Performing a morning of jazz classics and easy listening the event will be held in the auditorium on Sunday April 23, 11am. Tickets £10. For more details call 01424 442601 or visit: http://stmaryinthecastle.co.uk