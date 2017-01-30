Fresh bid to move Old Town Surgery

A fresh bid has been launched to move an overcrowded GP’s practice into more spacious accommodation.

Supporters of The Old Town Surgery say the practice is struggling in cramped conditions and has no room for expansion in its current location in Roebuck Street.

The practice has its sights set on relocating to the vacant Ice House on Rock-a-Nore, which it claims would allow doctors to offer safer, more comprehensive health care.

But Hastings Borough Council has previously refused planning permission, saying the surgery would take away space earmarked for a hotel, cause traffic congestion and parking issues, and would also cause waste storage issues.

The Ice House was constructed as flats and a hotel, but the owner has been unable to find a buyer for the hotel portion of the site.

Now Dr Craig Namvar is submitting a new application in a bid to move into the building, which has the backing of Hastings Old Town Residents’ Association and MP Amber Rudd.

Dr Namvar has applied for planning permission to convert two floors of the Ice House into a medical centre fit for the 21st Century.

Besides GP consulting rooms, there would be a healthy-eating restaurant, a pharmacy, an optician, and facilities to deliver physiotherapy, chiropody, and more clinical services that are not possible in the crowded Roebuck Street site.

Dr Namvar said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to really improve GP services in the Old Town.

“In these new premises, we would have twice the space that we have now, and could offer comprehensive healthcare under one roof.

“We really want to stay in the Old Town, and apart from the Ice House, there are no other suitable buildings or sites locally.”

Clive Vale has been suggested as an alternative location for the surgery, but supporters say it would mean longer journeys for patients.

• To register support for the Ice House plans, sign the official petition which is available at the surgery and throughout the Old Town.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.