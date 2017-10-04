Free event to help those affected by dementia to be held next month

An event to help people living with dementia and their carers last year was such a success that another is being held this autumn.

‘Working Together’ is the title of the free event to be held by Hastings and St Leonards Dementia Action Alliance (DAA). Featuring speakers, information and inspiration to make life better for people living with dementia in Hastings, it is being aimed at local businesses, organisations and community groups.

Working Together will be held at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings (opposite the Conquest Hospital) on Monday, November 13, 5pm-8pm .

DAA chair Jamie Faulkner says everyone will be made welcome: “We are inviting anybody and everybody who wants to make life better for those with dementia in Hastings.

“Last year’s event was attended by seventy five people and this year we are hoping for more than a hundred and twenty.”

Former chair Pam Brown and colleagues from Hastings and St Leonards Seniors’ Forum played a major part in the early days of DAA and Pam continues in an active role for the organisation, including serving on the steering group.

Numbers are limited so those interested are asked to book their place by October 20 either by email info@hsldaa.org.uk or call Jamie Faulkner on 07470 136044. www.dementiaaction.org.uk