Free Dutch circus event on the Stade

Le Cirque du Platzak will be performing this weekend as part of the free Stade Saturdays programme.

The international collective of 12 talented musicians and young circus artists, who formed in Tilburg in the Netherlands, will perform ‘Kermiz’.

It consists of twelve very eccentric characters. These include a man with a fascination for lawnmowers and heads of lettuce, a temperamental Italian aerialist fighting with a Spanish toreador, a trumpeter on a slack rope and a German acrobat with a penchant for staplers!

Cllr Peter Chowney, leader Hastings Borough Council explained: “Kermiz is a circus performance in which the peculiarities of each individual character are revealed and the power of the group becomes clearly visible as the show progresses.

“This eclectic show combines the atmosphere of the old circus with nouveau cirque.

“Le Cirque du Platzak mix rough and rousing folk music with traditional and innovative circus techniques. It promises to be a great show and is typical of the wonderful varied events we have on the Stade Saturdays programme this year.”

Workshops in basic circus skills will take place at The Stade Open Space, Hastings from 11am Saturday 27 August. This will be followed by two performances of Kermiz at 1pm and 6pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.