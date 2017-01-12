Former Lions Club president and businessman dies aged 80

Retired businessman Mick Condon, who established a successful chain of furniture shops across the South East, has died at the age of 80.

Mr Condon, of Robertson Terrace, passed away with his family at his bedside after a courageous battle with cancer and pneumonia.

A former president of Hastings Lions Club, he lived and worked in the town for almost half a century after moving from London in the 1960s.

His son Martin and daughters Kim and Sue paid tribute to the care he received from the dedicated nurses at Hospice at Home, run by St Michael’s Hospice.

In a statement they said: “We would like to thank them for all their help and support – they were like angels. They provide a truly invaluable service to families.”

Mr Condon was born in Fulham, South West London, in 1936. He was the second of three children, alongside older brother Jim and younger sister Chris.

A keen rower, cricketer, footballer and lifelong supporter of Fulham FC, he initially served in the RAF as a fighter plotter based in Hampshire.

After marrying Mary in 1959, following a whirlwind romance, he worked as a travel agent and furniture salesman before becoming self-employed.

Moving to Hastings in 1968, he opened his first carpet and furniture shop, MP Condon, in London Road, St Leonards.

Brother Jim joined as a partner the following year.

Over the next four decades the chain expanded rapidly and at its height boasted stores in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill, Rye and Ashford.

It was also very much a family affair as all three of Mr Condon’s children worked in the business before starting their own ventures.

Despite suffering ill health, including undergoing major heart surgery in the 1980s, he continued working into his 70s before finally retiring in 2009.

Mr Condon, whose wife Mary passed away in 2014 after a long period of ill health, is survived by the couple’s three children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

His funeral will take place at 11.30am on Monday, January 30 at St Thomas of Canterbury church in St Leonards. It will be followed by burial at Hastings Cemetery. Family flowers only please – but donations welcomed for St Michael’s Hospice.

