Former Carnival Queen is in line for European title

The 2011 Carnival Queen and Miss Hastings April Grant has been shortlisted as a member of Team England in the Miss European Beauty Pageant.

Along with her team, she will be flying off to the Grand Final in Malta in October to compete against nearly 100 girls from other European teams for a chance to win the title of “Miss European 2017” along with many other titles and prizes that are on offer.

Hastings Old Town Carnival spokesman Ion Castro said: “It just goes to show what opportunities can arise from being the Carnival Queen.

“There is still time to enter the Hastings Old Town Carnival Court / Miss Hastings competition and selection evening will take place at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on Sunday April 23.

Entry is by online form on the Carnival’s official web site, www.1066.net/carnival where full details are available.

“The role can give the winner a huge boost in their future career.

It demonstrates confidence, public service and gives the winner a chance to participate in the public life of the town.

“This is not a ‘glamour’ competition, we are looking for enthusiastic entrants with a real love of Hastings.”

Hastings Old Town Carnival takes place on Saturday August 5 this year and the Pram race on Wednesday August 2.

The Hastings Old Town Carnival Association is also looking for a new, brighter corporate logo to reflect it’s new and fresher outlook.

Entries should be scalable e.g.Vector or high-res. 300 DPI, 1200 pixels wide.

Please send entries to 1066events@gmail.com by the 14th of May.

